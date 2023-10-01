iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on October 6th

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock remained flat at $41.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,958 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $51.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4,635.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 901,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

