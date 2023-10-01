Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

