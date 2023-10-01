Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance
ITUB stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.