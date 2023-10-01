Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3351 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. 29,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000.

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

