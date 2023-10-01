Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Japan Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $3,881.42 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,881.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,937.16.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

