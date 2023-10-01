Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Up 40.8% in September

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance
Jeffs’ Brands stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 12,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,684. Jeffs’ Brands has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.
Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile
