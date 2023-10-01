Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $11.58 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $101,381.75 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,147.21 or 1.00017176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00682989 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $100,075.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

