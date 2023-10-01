JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,840,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 28,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Evercore ISI cut JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 0.9 %

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,363,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,567,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

In other news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

