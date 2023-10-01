JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BBIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on October 5th

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.22. 300 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BBIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with 5 years or less until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.