Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on October 5th

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.406 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBSB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.04. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $97.79 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

Institutional Trading of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 29.24% of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bond (1-3 Y) index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with one to three years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

