JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2661 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBHY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $43.88. 105,005 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

