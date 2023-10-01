JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1849 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.67. 188,642 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 140.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 445.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

