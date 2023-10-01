JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Plans Dividend of $0.13

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JCPI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

