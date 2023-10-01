JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on October 5th

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1878 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.49. 16,442 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

