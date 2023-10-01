JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Announces Dividend of $0.18

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPLD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.90. 16,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.