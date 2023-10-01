JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1393 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS JMUB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.37. 145,193 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Municipal ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

