JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is SkyOak Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after buying an additional 581,948 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,872 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,114. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

