JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JMST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 296,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

