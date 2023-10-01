Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXSCF stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.33. 1,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.76. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KXSCF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.