KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0077

KOK (KOK) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, KOK has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $632,266.87 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00021490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,172.44 or 0.99955249 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002337 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00784226 USD and is up 9.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $795,804.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.