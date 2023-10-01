Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in September

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lawson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $46.21 during midday trading on Friday. Lawson has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments.

