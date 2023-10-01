Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in September

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lawson Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $46.21 during midday trading on Friday. Lawson has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.
Lawson Company Profile
