LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Up 16.1% in September

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 835,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LC

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,177,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,481,000 after acquiring an additional 432,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after acquiring an additional 349,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LendingClub by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after acquiring an additional 505,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,418,000 after buying an additional 278,215 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.