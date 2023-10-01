Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.62

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $6.62 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 792,711,200 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
