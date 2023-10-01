Locus Chain (LOCUS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $213,293.96

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $35.97 million and approximately $213,293.96 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

