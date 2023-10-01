LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $48.54 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 967,577,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,008,569 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

