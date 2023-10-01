Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Update

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LFT. Raymond James raised their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Lument Finance Trust Increases Dividend

LFT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,161. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a current ratio of 10.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.