LUXO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.80 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. LUXO has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $381.02 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

About LUXO

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

