Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $12.60 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00016996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,961.02 or 0.99929289 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.