Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Mesoblast Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MESO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 40,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,364. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $200.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.32.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,061.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair lowered Mesoblast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Mesoblast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

