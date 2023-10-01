Metal (MTL) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metal (MTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $87.03 million and approximately $24.74 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

