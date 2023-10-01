MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Update

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $32,480.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $620,498.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.51. 97,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. Equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

