My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $116,998.18

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $116,998.18 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,423,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

