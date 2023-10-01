N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

N-able Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NABL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 1,472,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,859. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. N-able has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that N-able will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

In other news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at $17,293,515.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,293,515.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $144,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in N-able by 123.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,490,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,478,000 after buying an additional 5,802,728 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 3,929.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 2,071,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 62.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after buying an additional 954,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 8,707.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 894,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in N-able by 28.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 420,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NABL

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.