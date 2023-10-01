Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Net One Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Net One Systems Co, Ltd. provides information platform solutions and services in Japan. The company offers information and communications technology, and virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. It also provides telecommunication networks, such as carrier Ethernet, IP/MPLS networks, mobile network infrastructure, and SDN/NFV for telecom operators; and installation planning, operational support, and computer network system optimization.
