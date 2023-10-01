Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nevada Copper in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEVDF

Nevada Copper Stock Up 11.6 %

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Shares of NEVDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 66,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,160. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

(Get Free Report)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.