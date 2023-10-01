Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,597,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 1,936,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,985.0 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance

NTXVF stock remained flat at $0.58 during midday trading on Friday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS.

