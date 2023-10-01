Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,597,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 1,936,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,985.0 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance
NTXVF stock remained flat at $0.58 during midday trading on Friday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
