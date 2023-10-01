Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,131,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 6,352,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.2 days.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

NPCPF remained flat at $3.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.79. Nippon Paint has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

