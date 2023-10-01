NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NRKBF remained flat at 49.43 on Friday. NKT A/S has a one year low of 49.39 and a one year high of 49.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 49.43.

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Solutions, Applications, and Service & Accessories segments. The company offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore AC and DC, city, and dynamic cables; medium voltage and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

