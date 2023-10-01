NXM 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00016894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,064.81 or 0.99993361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.