Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0436 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $285.37 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,724.12 or 0.06171537 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00034779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04224807 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,402,165.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

