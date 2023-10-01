OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in September

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,712.0 days.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OBIIF remained flat at $171.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.58. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.80.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $197.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

