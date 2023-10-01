Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $200.37 million and $9.86 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

