OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Update

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,444,400 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 979,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OTCMKTS OCANF remained flat at $1.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,425. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

