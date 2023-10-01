OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OmniLit Acquisition Price Performance

OLIT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. OmniLit Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Get OmniLit Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of OmniLit Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLIT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in OmniLit Acquisition by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 158,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OmniLit Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniLit Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.