One Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 276.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

NYSE OLP opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other One Liberty Properties news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $39,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Justin Clair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $39,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 481.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

