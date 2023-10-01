Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Tops $0.0494 on Top Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $32.03 million and $117,861.96 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,995,104 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

