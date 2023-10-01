Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 4,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $25.19.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.1406 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

