Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Panasonic Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS PCRFY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Panasonic had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.