PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $9.96 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and $1.01 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

