Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 863,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. 677,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,837. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,880 shares of company stock worth $385,465. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

