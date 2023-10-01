PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in September

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,915,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 8,026,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.
PetroChina Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PCCYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 107,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,183. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.77.
About PetroChina
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PetroChina
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.