PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in September

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,915,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 8,026,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

PetroChina Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PCCYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 107,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,183. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Get PetroChina alerts:

About PetroChina

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.